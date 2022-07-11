CBP Officers Apprehend Two Fugitives Wanted for Sex Crimes at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Moises Avalos, a male Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Pasadena, Texas wanted for indecency with a child and Mauricio Marron, a male U.S. citizen from Mission, Texas wanted for sexual assault in two separate incidents.

“Our CBP officers are always alert and conduct thorough inspections of all persons entering the United States. We are committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On July 2, 2022, 68-year-old Moises Avalos, arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Avalos was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston, Texas. Avalos had this outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident in August of 2021. He is charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony in Texas.

A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Avalos and transported him to the county jail.

Later that day, 21-year-old Mauricio Marron, arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Marron was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from the Mission Police Department in Mission, Texas and Hidalgo County. Marron had this outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident in May of 2022. He is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony in Texas.

A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Marron and transported him to the city jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

