Migrant Traffic Continues in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – This weekend, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents made 270 arrests during three migrant smuggling events.

Early this morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 243 migrants near La Grulla. The group was comprised of 118 single adults, 94 family members, and 31 unaccompanied children from Cuba and various Central and South American countries.

On July 11, RGV agents attempted to initiate an immigration inspection of the occupants of a vehicle near San Manuel, the driver failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop and four occupants bailed out. Agents apprehended one of them and 10 more migrants from the vehicle who were unlawfully present in the U.S. The driver was not located.

On July 8, RGV agents and Roma Police Department officers responded to a house in Roma, suspected of harboring noncitizens. Agents arrested 16 migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala who were unlawfully present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

