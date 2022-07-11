Submit Release
RGV Agents Keep Criminal Migrants and Gang Members off the Streets

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested five convicted criminal migrants and four gang members over the last five days, preventing them from infiltrating the community.

On July 6, Brownsville Border Patrol Station (BRP) agents apprehended Jorge Adolfo Diaz-Perez, a Mexican national, near Brownsville. Record checks revealed he was arrested in Cameron County in 2012 and charged with indecency with a child by contact with a 6-year-old and sentenced to 10 years probation.

On July 7, BRP agents apprehended a Mexican migrant convicted and sentenced to 13 years incarceration in 2005 for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas. That same day, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Honduran national with a 2013 arrest in Maryland for child abuse and was sentenced to 15 years incarceration.

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Honduran national on July 8. During processing, the subject was found to be a convicted sex offender with a prior arrest in Georgia for statutory rape and sentenced to one year confinement then subsequently removed from the U.S.

On July 11, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Mexican migrant with a previous conviction for alien smuggling resulting in death and sentenced to 6 years 8 months in 2015.

In addition, over the last week, RGV agents apprehended three Mara-Salvatruchas (MS-13s) and a Tango Blast gang member and an additional sex offender.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

