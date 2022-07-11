Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,776 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 11 will include the following: 

Monday, July 11 at 1:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster held a press conference with state and local officials to announce an executive order calling for the cleanup of toxic waste inside the USS Yorktown, the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point in Charleston Harbor, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, July 13 at 8:00 AM:  Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the SC7 Trekking Trail event, 49 Brickhouse Road, Whitmore, S.C.

Wednesday, July 13 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov Evette will participate in a SC7 speaking program and lunch, Musgrove Mill Golf Club, 772 Musgrove Mill Road, Clinton, S.C. 

Wednesday, July 13 at 2:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster will participate in the South Carolina Preservation Awards, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 5, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of July 5, 2022, included:

Wednesday, July 6

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in VA Columbia South Carolina Health Care Fisher House Topping Off Ceremony, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Agency meeting.

11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference to announce the PGA Tour event CJ Cup being hosted at Congaree Golf Club, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:02 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation. 

Thursday, July 7

10:12 AM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer

-###-

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 11, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.