Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 11 will include the following:

Monday, July 11 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference with state and local officials to announce an executive order calling for the cleanup of toxic waste inside the USS Yorktown, the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point in Charleston Harbor, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, July 13 at 8:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the SC7 Trekking Trail event, 49 Brickhouse Road, Whitmore, S.C.

Wednesday, July 13 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov Evette will participate in a SC7 speaking program and lunch, Musgrove Mill Golf Club, 772 Musgrove Mill Road, Clinton, S.C.

Wednesday, July 13 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the South Carolina Preservation Awards, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 5, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of July 5, 2022, included:

Wednesday, July 6

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in VA Columbia South Carolina Health Care Fisher House Topping Off Ceremony, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Agency meeting.

11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference to announce the PGA Tour event CJ Cup being hosted at Congaree Golf Club, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:02 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

Thursday, July 7

10:12 AM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer

