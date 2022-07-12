Solifi names Mithu Bhargava as president

Mithu Bhargava joins Solifi as the company's first president.

New executive leadership position to build on growth momentum, software-as-a-service (SaaS) innovation, and operational excellence

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Mithu Bhargava joined the company as its first president. In this newly created position on the Solifi executive team, Bhargava brings more than 20 years of operational leadership to drive the delivery of scalable, sustainable, high-performing software-as-a-service (SaaS) products for the secured finance industry.

“I am delighted to welcome Mithu to the Solifi executive team,” says CEO David Hamilton. “As we build our business and execute our global growth strategy, it is imperative that we scale our operating and delivery capability to ensure we continue to offer our customers world-class products and a high-quality experience and support their business in the same manner we have for decades. Mithu’s strong leadership credentials and established track record of developing high-performing businesses globally make her a perfect fit for the company and for the talented team we have assembled.”

Previously, Bhargava served on the NCR executive leadership team where she focused on the adoption and acceleration of next-generation cloud-based platforms as the company made the shift to an as-a-service business model. She also led NCR’s global professional services business driving a significant transformation across the software services portfolio, and the delivery of end-to-end solutions towards a differentiated customer experience. Prior to NCR, Bhargava held several senior leadership roles at Dell EMC and Akamai Technologies.

As Solifi experiences global growth and the secured finance industry faces continued business disruption, Hamilton says investing in the right people provides expertise, business perspective, and vision to position the company and its customers for continued success.

“This is an exciting time to join Solifi,” says Bhargava. “It’s an honor to help lead the industry’s most talented team who genuinely cares about delivering breakthrough technology and market-leading solutions that drive tremendous value creation and enable more opportunities for our customers to grow.”

A seasoned transformational growth leader, Bhargava is also a passionate diversity advocate for women in technology and leadership, serving as a board member for C200 and as an advisory council member for Women Business Collaborative.



About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.