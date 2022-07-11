April Mitchell Joins Leading Damage Prevention Software Organization
We are excited to welcome April to our executive team. April's insight and experience in taking companies to the next level will be instrumental as Norfield enters the next phase of its growth.”USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfield Development Partners (Norfield), a US-based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, today announced that April Mitchell has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, where she will be responsible for all aspects of marketing, communications, and branding.
April is an award-winning author and marketing executive that brings 20 years of visionary experience to Norfield transforming marketing ideas into reality, mission into action, and philosophy into practice. She has held executive positions in B2B, B2C, technology and non-profit organizations in a variety of industries. She has led the marketing strategies of stealth startups to mid-size global companies with over $200M in revenue that includes responsibility for channel marketing, branding, communications, product launches, data driven demand generation, and creative digital marketing.
April’s career achievements include prestigious awards in marketing and communications as well as interviews with several broadcast media including CNN, Fox News, San Francisco Chronicle and New York Times, as well as social media platforms across the globe.
"April brings a steadfast resolve in fostering growth along with exceptional enterprise software expertise and marketing leadership to Norfield," said Chris LeBlanc, Norfield’s CEO. "We are excited to welcome April to our executive team. April's insight and experience in taking companies to the next level will be instrumental as Norfield enters the next phase of its growth and industry leadership."
Norfield is in the midst of launching its revolutionary new suite of software products called the LOGiX™ Platform offering unrivaled next-generation technology with advanced communication features and reporting, automated processes, and revolutionary predictive analytics to help keep our communities safe now and into the future.
"I’m impressed with the history of evolving technological advancements that Norfield has brought to the damage prevention industry," said April Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer of Norfield. "I am truly excited to join Norfield and the talented team with such an important mission – keeping our communities safe. After much due diligence, I truly believe that the new vendor agnostic LOGiX™ Platform is the most robust and transformative solution in the market today and I can’t wait to spread the message far and wide. The future of Norfield is very bright.”
Norfield Development Partner is a US based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years. Our deep industry experience, thorough understanding of market dynamics, and commitment to technological advancement continues to keep Norfield at the forefront of the industry. Our customers range from Infrastructure, Government, Construction, Excavation, Utility and 811 Contact Centers. They span across the country and are among the most respected state notification centers within the US. Norfield’s software processes more than tens of millions of notification requests annually. Most importantly, Norfield has the longest industry track record of keeping people safe. For more information about Norfield, please visit norfielddp.com.
