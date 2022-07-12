Sabio Group Enhances Agent-Wellbeing Offering with Latest Acquisition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2022

• The digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist adds workplace mental health & wellbeing platform provider, People Matter, to the Group
• The acquisition adds data-led and science-based insights to Sabio’s agent wellbeing proposition, boosting its focus on improving mental health in the contact centre
• Contact centre agent attrition rates are becoming a huge issue for enterprises, averaging 20% across Europe and costing an average 500-seat centre £1m annually

PRESS RELEASE: 12/07/22

Sabio Group has enhanced its contact centre agent wellbeing offering following its acquisition of leading workplace mental health platform provider, People Matter.

The digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist announced completion of the acquisition today in a move that enriches its current intellectual property (IP).

People Matter specialise in helping organisations measure and improve mental wellbeing in the workplace – recognising warning signs and helping companies address pressure points quickly.

Its technology works by analysing subjective data captured via an app that provides insight on emotions and feelings experienced at work, as well as capturing digital information from the workplace environment itself.

By anonymously analysing both datasets together, it provides employers with a picture of mental wellbeing in their workplace, enabling quick identification of red flags – thus reducing attrition, burnout, absenteeism and presenteeism.

Tom Mullen, Chief Product Officer at Sabio Group, said: “The acquisition of People Matter represents an outstanding addition to the Group and is a continuation of our strategy to acquire businesses with leading IP and expertise in our industry.

“The business adds strong technical capability as well as key subject matter specialists to an already strong wellbeing proposition which we believe is essential for our clients.

“The contact centre market is clearly telling us that, with attrition remaining at worrying levels across Europe, nurturing positive mental health and wellbeing has never been more important. This acquisition not only complements our recent activities in this area but enhances our position as a leading advocate for positive mental well-being among the contact centre workforce.”

Tom added: “We have been working closely with People Matter for several months as part of a number of strategic projects and so have a deep knowledge of the strength of their business and its technology capability. The synergies between both organisations are clear.

“We believe this is not only an exciting acquisition by the business, but one that cements our commitment to the success of the contact centre industry through an enhanced focus on its number one asset – its people.”

Amy King, co-Founder, People Matter, said: “We are truly delighted to be joining a fast-growing and ambitious organisation in the form of Sabio.

“With enterprises focusing on digital transformation and improving efficiencies and customer engagement through the adoption of AI and automation technologies, it’s changing the fundamental nature of today’s contact centre advisor role. They’re handling more complex, urgent and emotional customer journeys – which is placing huge pressures on advisors and leading to burnout, absenteeism, presenteeism and therefore high attrition rates.

“People Matter has always been a purpose-led business. With the addition of our technology and expertise into the Sabio Group, it will enable us to make a real and positive impact in helping the contact centre management and general workforce better understand issues around wellness, emotions and stress, and allow us to tackle the problem of attrition head-on.”

The acquisition of People Matter is the latest move by Sabio in supporting mental health and wellbeing within the contact centre. In the last year, it launched its Human Services campaign aimed at helping organisations support advisors as they adapt to a world of longer and more demanding interactions.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


About

About Sabio Sabio Group is a global digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist with major operations in the UK (England and Scotland), Spain, France, Netherlands, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and India. The Group, which includes ‘makepositive’, delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. Through its own technology, and that of world-class technology leaders such as Avaya, Genesys, Verint, Twilio, Google, Amazon and Salesforce, Sabio helps organisations optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels. The Group works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BBVA, BGL, Caixabank, DHL, loveholidays, Marks & Spencer, Rentokil, Essent, GovTech, HomeServe, Saga, Sainsbury’s Argos, Telefónica, Think Money and Transcom Worldwide.

https://sabiogroup.com/

