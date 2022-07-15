HRMS Solutions Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

HRMS Certified as Great Place To Work Seven Years in a Row

Esteemed designation repeatedly recognizing HRMS’ commitment to excellence seven years in a row.

We are proud of this 2022 Great Place to Work Certification, but even more proud of our employees and their efforts to make HRMS an amazing workplace.” — Sandi Mundt, VP Marketing

BOULDER , COLORADO, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions (HRMS) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the seventh year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HRMS. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 43 points higher than the typical U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that HRMS is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“Leading an elite group of professionals requires a vision, clear and consistent communication, accountability and discipline for each individual to perform at their highest level.”, said Mike Maiorino, CEO of HRMS. “When all these pieces come together, the team forms a bond of mutual trust and respect resulting in a great place to work. It’s an incredible feeling to know that for the last 7 years, HRMS has been a place that our team members want to work. I am proud of our team and what we have accomplished and look forward to the future.”

In response to the stresses and challenges employees felt during the last few years, HRMS recognized the need to provide the team with additional ways to support their mental health and well-being as well a feeling connected among a remote workforce. Besides providing several tokens of appreciation and hosting a variety of virtual activities throughout the pandemic, HRMS granted all employees a simultaneous week of paid time off to collectively disconnect from work. “Taking care of the people taking care of our customers is paramount.”, said Sandi Mundt, Vice President of Marketing. “We are proud of this 2022 Great Place to Work Certification, but even more proud of our employees and their efforts to make HRMS an amazing workplace.“

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.



