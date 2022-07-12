Introducing the Sessler for Congress App

Submit Release
The Conservative message with its values of faith, freedom, and prosperity is as powerful now as it was at the founding of the nation. It just needs newer packaging to reach the younger generation.”
— Jerrod Sessler
PROSSER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jerrod Sessler for Congress campaign is proud to announce the launch of the Sessler for Congress app! This app allows Jerrod and his team to broadcast messages during the campaign and will be expanded to enable him to remain connected to the district once elected to Congress.

While the traditional methods of reaching out to Constituents still hold value, Sessler believes that Republicans, in particular, need to make more of an effort to reach out to young and more technically savvy citizens by using methods that are more familiar to them.

"We have the truth, history, and wise policies that will enable a brighter future for these kids,” Sessler says, "but we are losing the battle of reaching out to them. Incumbent Dan Newhouse has millions in PAC money and taxpayer funds, but he is still using the US postal service as his primary means of outreach. My app will let users know what I stand for, what I'm voting for or against, and events where Constituents can meet me. The app can be updated in real-time to reflect actual events on the ground. In the future, it will also have sneak peeks into private events and personal video messages from me to app users."

The app also allows followers to sign up as volunteers, receiving access to Jerrod's calendar and "insider content" with a special code.

The creator of the Sessler for Congress app is a 17-year-old resident of Washington’s CD04 who says he was surprised by the outdated communication methods used by political candidates. "We have an app for everything today," he says, "Why shouldn't we have one for something as important as who represents us in Congress?"

The Sessler for Congress app is free and available on the Apple App store and Google Play.

