Family of Congressional Candidate Jerrod Sessler Makes Big Impression In Tonasket and Moses Lake
My aim in DC is to work on the structural problems that plague this country. We need to restore the protections of our liberty.”PROSSER, WASHINGTON, USA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional candidate Jerrod Sessler’s family, warmed the hearts of Tonasket and Moses Lake residents when they joined Sessler at the Founders Wild Wild West parade in Tonasket and the Moses Lake Spring Fest.
— Jerrod Sessler
Sessler’s wife Nikki, and pretty daughter Farrell, rode on the back of the giant Jerrod Sessler For Congress box truck, waving and throwing out candy. They even brought along their Labradoodle puppy, Quincy, who drew shouts of excitement from the watching children.
Sessler’s youngest son, Jake, a Go-Kart racer, followed the truck in his Go-Kart, decorated with the Jerrod Sessler for Congress and the American flag. Revving his engines and driving circles around the Sessler for Congress truck, Jake had the crowds cheering for him all through the parade route.
Some of Sessler’s cutest little supporters in Jerrod Sessler for Congress T-shirts won ribbons for “Most Patriotic” and will be featured on next year’s Springfest promotional material.
The Sesslers’ appearance as a family and show of support for the community impressed many parade-goers, who flocked to their booth for yard signs and T-shirts.
“There’s hope for Washington, yet,” one supporter said.
Jerrod Sessler is an America First Constitutional Conservative running for Congress in Washington’s 4th district to bring sanity and prosperity back to Central Washington.
Rachel Emmanuel
Jerrod For Congress
+1 509-361-2621
yes@jerrodforcongress.com
