Jerrod Sessler Honors Gold Star Families at the Save Our Racecars Event
Congressional candidate Jerrod Sessler invites Gold Star families to join him at the Save Our Racecars Event in support of the RPM Act
The greatest enemy of success is fear. You can't win the race if you're always looking in the rearview mirror.”PROSSER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NASCAR driver and Congressional candidate for Washington's 4th district, Jerrod Sessler, will be giving away a number of free tickets to the families of slain servicemen and women of the military and law enforcement for the Save Our Racecars Night at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval on Saturday, April 16th, 2022.
Sessler, who is running for Congress in Washington's 4th district, will be serving as the Master of Ceremonies of this spectacular event in support of the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act 2021 (H.R.3281/S.2736).
"As a veteran myself, I feel the weight of the debt we owe those who lost loved ones in service to our nation. Although it can never be repaid, we must always make an effort to let them know that we appreciate and honor them and that their sacrifices will never be taken for granted," says Sessler. “I look forward to greeting each of the Gold Star Family members at the track!”
Sessler is running against incumbent Dan Newhouse who voted for the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, the January 6th commission, and HR550, a bill that directs the Department of Health and Human Services to improve data sharing on Immunization information.
A Constitutional Conservative and successful businessman, Sessler has been endorsed by General Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Senator Wendy Rogers of Arizona, among many others who believe he has the tenacity, financial acumen, and moral character to overcome the present chaos in the country.
The Save Our Racecars Night will feature three classes of racing along with a spectacular fireworks show.
Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Wenatchee Oval website at http://www.wvso.com/
