July 14, 2022 -- The American Vineyard Foundation Provides Over $1 Million Annual Funding for Wine and Grape Research in 2022
The American Vineyard Foundation (AVF) has announced its 2022/2023 funding allocations for sixteen projects addressing critical viticulture and enology research needs. The AVF relies on voluntary industry contributions to support both ongoing research and new high priority projects.
Fifty-four proposals were submitted by researchers from around the country for projects covering breeding and germplasm, cultural practices, pest and disease, enology and education and outreach. Each was evaluated by one of five AVF review committees for scientific merit, the ability to accomplish stated objectives and for delivering value to the industry.
This year’s funding focuses on several top industry concerns expressed in last year’s industry research priority survey. These range from increasing concerns over smoke taint and strategies for drought tolerance to modern methods to combat longtime challenges such as nematodes and powdery mildew. “The need for wine industry research is constant and ever evolving, remarked AVF Chairman Tony Stephen, and we’re sincerely grateful for the support of our grower and vintner community to maintain healthy research activity.” “We’d also like to thank everyone who participated in last summer’s survey; your input has helped guide AVF funding toward the top industry research needs for over forty years.”
To view the full list of 2022 funded projects, browse prior research summaries and see the latest survey results, please visit www.avf.org.
About the American Vineyard Foundation
The American Vineyard Foundation (AVF) was founded in 1978 by the American Society of Enology and Viticulture (ASEV) to raise funds for research in viticulture and enology. Basic and applied research has made the American grape and wine industry the world's leader. The AVF provides a unique opportunity to advance the wine industry through industry-wide research efforts to maintain this progress. For more information on the American Vineyard Foundation visit www.avf.org.
