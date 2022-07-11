Preliminary Injunction Granted in Abortion Case

Today, Utah Third District Court Judge Andrew Stone granted a Preliminary Injunction in Planned Parenthood vs. The State of Utah over the question of whether the state’s Trigger Law should take effect during the litigation.

The effect of the Injunction is that the trigger law is on hold and that existing state law (abortions not allowed after 18 weeks) will remain as state law until this question is addressed further in the Utah Court system.

Read the state’s memorandum in opposition to the request for the Preliminary Injunction.

