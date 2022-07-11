EARLY WARNING LIGHTNING DETECTION EQUIPMENT INSTALLED AT THE JERSEY SHORE
Strike Guard Lightning Warning System, installed by Commercial Recreation Specialists, on rooftop of Jersey Shore lifeguard station
Jon Wills proudly salutes first Jersey Shore installation of state-of-the-art lightning detection system
Berkeley Township takes steps to protect beachgoers in the wake of tragedy by investing in a state-of-the-art lightning detection system
As a Jersey Shore resident, I would love to see these systems installed along the coast. It’s an easy and incredibly effective way to ensure the safety of people recreating outside from lighting.”BERKELEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some towns at the Jersey Shore are taking new steps to protect people from lightning. Berkeley Township has invested in a state-of-the-art lightning detection system following a tragedy last summer which seemingly came without warning.
— Jon Wills, Regional Manager at Commercial Recreation Specialists
The new state-of-the-art equipment, installed at the beach, which now sits atop the lifeguard headquarters building, is giving beachgoers more assurance about their safety from lightning strikes.
The self-contained, fully automated Strike Guard lightning detection system was installed by Commercial Recreation Specialists following an incident which claimed the life of a 19-year-old lifeguard and injured seven others last August.
The high-tech system detects lightning at distances of 20, 10, and 5 miles from the onsite sensor. Once lightning is detected, the system automatically triggers remote siren stations which have both an audible and visual indicator. The audible horns have an alarm ‘Siren Sound’ over 150db and a visual strobe light that continues to flash throughout the entire lightning event. Once the system has determined that there has been no lightning for 30 minutes in the area, a different ‘All Clear’ sound is triggered and the strobe shuts off, people are safe to go back to their activities.
Two nearby towns have also installed the same lightning detection systems at their ocean front locations to help ensure beachgoers safety and prevent weather-related tragedy in the future.
“As a Jersey Shore resident, I would love to see these systems installed up and down the coast” says Jon Wills, Regional Manager at Commercial Recreation Specialists. “It’s an easy and incredibly effective way to ensure the safety of people recreating outside from lighting. If more communities installed these systems, it would be fantastic.”
Officials can expand the systems capabilities and efficacy by installing additional linked systems and sirens in neighboring communities. Take steps to ensure the safety of your community by adding a state-of-the-art Lightning Detection and Alarm System to your beachfront, park, or other public space: https://crs4rec.com/product/lightning-detection/ or email us at info@crs4rec.com.
Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) supplies recreation solutions and lightning detection technologies for public and private entities throughout the United States. In addition to safety equipment, CRS provides design, planning, installation, and operations services. CRS delivers unparalleled industry knowledge and proven success in the commercial recreation market with clients including municipalities, schools, athletic facilities, amusement parks, resorts, summer camps, zoos and other recreation venues.
