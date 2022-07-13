Swig & Savor AN UNFORGETTABLE WHISK(E)Y EXPERIENCE
The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA) will host the inaugural Swig & Savor event on Friday, August 12, 2022, at The Nines, Portland, Oregon.PORTLAND, OR, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swig & Savor
The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA) is pleased to announce that it will host the inaugural Swig & Savor event on Friday, August 12, 2022, at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Portland, Oregon. Attendees will join distillers and master blenders to experience a multitude of special pours from around the world, all curated for this one, exclusive night.
The event gives attendees the opportunity to compare different types of whisk(e)ys, revisit some favorites, and uncover new tastes. This will be the first public whiskey tasting event in the Pacific Northwest to feature so many luxury pours and catered specifically to enthusiasts.
The confirmed pour list is below, but there will be several additions over the coming weeks.
Ardbeg
• Wee Beastie
• 10 year
• An Oa
• Uigeadail (VIP hour only)
Bull Run
• 14 year American Whiskey
• 9 year Madeira Finished Oregon Single Malt
• 9 year All Oregon Single Malt
• 6 year Nocino Finished Bourbon
• 6 year Chinato Finished Bourbon
• 13 year Cognac Finished Single Barrel Bourbon (VIP hour only)
Glenlivet
• Caribbean Reserve
• Illicit Still
• 18 year
• 21 year (VIP hour only)
• 25 year (VIP hour only)
Glenmorangie
• X by Glenmorangie
• Original 10 year
• Lasanta 12 year
• 18 year (VIP hour only)
Grain & Barrel
• Chicken Cock Bourbon Whiskey
• Chicken Cock Rye Whiskey
• Elvis Whiskey
• Elvis Rye
• Virgil Kane Ginger
• Chicken Cock Cotton Club (VIP hour only)
Jefferson's
• Reserve
• Ocean Aged at Sea
• Ocean Aged at Sea Rye
• Twin Oak (VIP hour only)
Kentucky Owl
• The Wiseman Rye
• The Wiseman Bourbon
• Confiscated Bourbon
• St. Patrick's Limited Edition Bourbon (VIP hour only)
Michter’s
• Rye
• Bourbon
• Sour Mash
• Unblended American
• Barrel Strength Rye (VIP hour only)
• 10 year Rye (VIP hour only)
Oregon Spirit Distillers
• Bottled in Bond Single Barrel Straight American Bourbon Whiskey
• Straight American Bourbon Whiskey
• Straight American Rye Whiskey
• Straight American Wheat Whiskey
• Eaves Blind Straight American Bourbon, Blended by Marianne Eaves (VIP hour only)
Proof and Wood
• Deadwood Straight Bourbon
• Deadwood Rye Whiskey
• Roulette Rye
• Tumblin' Dice
• The Representative
• The Ambassador
• The Senator Rye (VIP hour only)
• Tumblin' Dice Private Barrel (VIP hour only)
• The Senator Rye Private Barrel (VIP hour only)
Rabbit Hole
• Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 4-Grain
• Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey High Rye
• Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey
• Dareringer Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks (VIP hour only)
• Founders Reserve (VIP hour only)
Redbreast
• PX
• 12 year
• 15 year
• 21 year (VIP hour only)
• 27 year (VIP hour only)
Silkie
• Legendary
• Legendary Dark
• Midnight Silkie
Spirit of Hven
• Mercurious Corn Whisky
• Swedish Rye Whisky (VIP hour only)
• Swedish Tycho's Star Whisky (VIP hour only)
Uncle Nearest
• 1884 Small Batch Whiskey
• 1856 Premium Whiskey
Westward
• Westward American Single Malt
• Westward American Single Malt Stout Cask
• Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask
• Westward American Single Malt Cask Strength
• Westward American Single Malt Elements: High Desert to Klamath Basin (VIP hour only)
Wilderness Trail
• High-Rye Bourbon
• Wheated Bourbon
• Straight Rye Whiskey
• Private Barrel (VIP hour only)
Woodinville
• Bourbon
• Straight Rye
• Port Finished (VIP hour only
Swig & Savor seeks to give whisk(e)y enthusiasts access to master distillers, blenders and other experts while enjoying the fruits of their labors. Everyone is encouraged to engage and ask questions about each brand's heritage, process, and what makes each pour unique. Whether it's to brush up on familiar topics or to learn something new, attendees are welcome to join a handful of seminars hosted by experts from the famed Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library.
General Admission tickets are $249 and cover three hours of tasting access, while VIP Admission is $349 and covers four hours, exclusive pours, and a raffle of hard-to-get bottles. Attendees are encouraged to make it a weekend and enjoy what Portland has to offer! The City of Portland is filled with fantastic overnight accommodations, restaurants, and fun activities. Visit swigandsavor.com for ticket purchasing, accommodations, important links, and what to expect on August 12.
Questions:
Contact John Hamilton
JHamilton@OregonRLA.org
503.805.9287
or
Lauri Byerly
LByerly@OregonRLA.org
503.805.4318
John Hamilton
ORLA
JHamilton@OregonRLA.org