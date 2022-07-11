Enerlites Humidity Sensors Offer An Automated Solution to Mildew and Mold

Enerlites Logo Enerlites Humidity Sensor Dual-Load Humidity Sensor and Motion Sensor

The Enerlites line of humidity sensors is designed to automate exhaust fans according to moisture levels in the air.

IRVINE, CA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech innovators at Enerlites are proud to offer a small but powerful line of humidity sensor switches. The in-wall switches are designed to automate exhaust fans according to the moisture levels in the air, thus reducing and regulating indoor humidity levels.

Enerlites' line includes two devices: the DWHS standard humidity sensor and the DWHOS dual-technology humidity sensor that includes motion-detecting light control. In regards to humidity regulation, both switches operate by activating the fan load when humidity in a room is high and off again when moisture levels return to normal. The humidity sensor features three levels ranging from 45-80% to suit the specific ventilation needs of various applications.

For added lighting control, users can opt instead for the dual-load humidity sensor. The DWHOS is equipped with all of the same features as the standard humidity sensor, but with the addition of a PIR motion sensor. This combination simplifies fan and lighting control for worry-free energy conservation. Both humidity sensors include manual ON/OFF buttons that allow users to operate the fan and light efficiently.

Maintaining a dry indoor environment is optimal for preventing the development of mildew and mold. Still, users often forget to run the exhaust fan when needed and to turn it off again afterward. Humidity sensors are the ideal way to regulate indoor humidity levels because they truly allow the user to forget about it. With Enerlites humidity sensors, users can trust that the fan only runs when needed.

The Enerlites' humidity sensors are designed to replace a standard wall switch and they are available in a wide selection of colors. Humidity sensor switches are ideal for restrooms, laundry rooms, basements, spas, and other moisture-prone locations.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

