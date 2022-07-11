Troop F Weekly Report 07-04 to 07-10-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 7/8/2022

Town: island falls

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Island Falls when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate. After stopping the vehicle and conducting an investigation, the driver was found to be operating after license suspension due to not paying child support. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a warning for the inspection violation. The driver arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OUI - alcohol

Date: 7/8/2022

Town: oaKFIELD

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was out of his vehicle at a private residence in Oakfield when he observed a pickup drive past with a defective exhaust and other violations. He was not able to locate the vehicle after completing his other business but suspected the occupant(s) were consuming liquor due to garbage found in the roadway and that was not there earlier. Tr. Castonguay monitored the area during the shift and located it several hours later stopping it for a traffic infraction. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired from alcohol and was arrested for the violation. Cpl. Quint gave the passenger, who was also intoxicated, a ride home.

Incident Type: Drugs

Date: 7/05/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr Merchant responded to the Houlton POE for two people who crossed the border in possession of drugs. The operator a 30-year-old male from Massachusetts was processed and charged with OUI Drugs and the passenger, 40-year-old female from Massachusetts, was charged with possession of Scheduled Drugs. They were in possession of MDMA and Psylocibin (Mushrooms).

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 7/05/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was not displaying a license plate. The 20-year-old male operator was arrested on four outstanding warrants for Failing to Appear on previous OAS charges. He was summonsed for VCR and OAS and transported to Aroostook County Jail.

Incident Type: VCR

Date: 7/03/2022

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin investigated a burglary complaint and through the investigation he learned that there was a 44-year-old male who was in violation of his bail/house arrest. Tr Martin charged him with Violation of Condition of Release.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 7/06/2022

Town: mARS hILL

Trooper: Tr. rOY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle speeding. Tr. Roy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Roy issued the 47-year-old Smyrna man a summons for Operating after Suspension and provided him a Presque Isle District Court date in September.

Incident Type: OAS/ Defective MV

Date: 7/07/2022

Town: Presque isle

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle when he observed a vehicle not displaying an inspection sticker. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the vehicle had multiple defects and was not safe for the road. Tr. Roy also learned the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Roy charged the 44-year-old Presque Isle woman with Operating after Suspension and Operating a Defective Motor Vehicle. She is due to appear in Presque Isle District Court in September. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 7/07/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement in Houlton when he observed a vehicle not displaying a valid inspection sticker. Tr. Cotton conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the operator’s license was under suspension. He also discovered the operator had falsely attached registration plates to his vehicle. Tr. Cotton charged the 25-year-old Houlton man with Operating after Suspension and Attaching False Plates. He is due to appear in Houlton District Court in October. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 7/08/2022

Town: New Sweden

Trooper: Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin was conducting traffic enforcement in New Sweden when he observed a vehicle with a headlight out. Tr. Curtin conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Curtin charged the 64-year-old Fort Fairfield man with Operating after Suspension and provided him a Caribou District Court date in September.

Incident Type: Traffic arrest

Date: 7/08/2022

Town: Fort Fairfield

