RE: Closed Roadway

VT Route 11 in Springfield is back open

 

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster West Rd

Putney,Vt 05346

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 (fax)

 

 

From: Dyer, Elizabeth via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, July 11, 2022 8:38 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Closed Roadway

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

VT RT 11 at the intersection of Bellows Rd is closed  due to a  spill of 2200 gallons of tar. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

