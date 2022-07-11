RE: Closed Roadway

VT Route 11 in Springfield is back open

From: Dyer, Elizabeth via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, July 11, 2022 8:38 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Closed Roadway

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[ FILL IN ] Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 11 at the intersection of Bellows Rd is closed due to a spill of 2200 gallons of tar. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster West Rd

Putney,Vt 05346

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 (fax)