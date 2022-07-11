RE: Closed Roadway
VT Route 11 in Springfield is back open
From: Dyer, Elizabeth via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, July 11, 2022 8:38 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Closed Roadway
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 11 at the intersection of Bellows Rd is closed due to a spill of 2200 gallons of tar. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
