Detroit's 'Q' Launches New Cannabis Product Line, Offers High Tea Party at Jam Handy July 23
Anqunette 'Q' Jamison Sarfoh
Anqunette 'Q' Sarfoh expands her Qulture product line by adding THC-containing prerolls; Qulture's High Tea features a nurse, cooking & cannabis demonstrations
I feel there is medicinal benefit to be found in each one of our cannabis products. This is the type of cannabis that helped me stop using all of my pharmaceutical medicines.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved Detroit community icon Anqunette 'Q' Jamison Sarfoh, former news anchor at Fox 2 Detroit, is launching a brand-new line of cannabis products designed to enhance the health and wellness of Michigan citizens. Q retired from television due to complications with Multiple Sclerosis, and since then has dedicated her life to pursuing her own personal healing and sharing that story with others. The launch will coincide with another in her series of elegant Qulture High Tea Parties, this one taking place in Detroit on July 23rd.
— Anqunette 'Q' Jamison Sarfoh
Q's new terpene rich line of products will be released under the Qulture brand name. The project is a collaboration between Qulture and licensed cannabis processor Mitten Bliss from Kalkaska, one of Michigan's top-tier cannabis companies. The initial product launch will consist of pre-rolled cannabis joints, one of Michigan's most popular retail products, and will be available in select stores this summer.
The Qulture brand already offers CBD products designed for health and beauty; the new pre-rolls are THC products and will be sold in Michigan's regulated cannabis market. Although the products will be available to adult-use consumers of cannabis, there is no doubt about the medical intent behind the Qulture brand. "I feel there is medicinal benefit to be found in each one of our cannabis products," said Sarfoh. "This is the type of cannabis that helped me stop using all of my pharmaceutical medicines."
Attendees at the High Tea Party will hear Anqunette tell her own personal story of healing while learning about cannabis and its various uses from a licensed, registered nurse specializing in cannabis medicines. Cathleen S. Graham, RN BSN CHPN, is a nationally-recognized educational figure who frequently speaks to new cannabis consumers about what cannabis medicines are, what they do, and if they are the right solution for you. The party includes an explanation of how cannabis interacts with the human body, a primer on the various forms of cannabis medicines available to consumers and a demonstration of various types of cannabis smoking and vaping accessories.
A key reason for the success of the High Tea Parties is the tea- and the food. The July 23rd event at the Jam Handy will feature a demonstration of cooking with cannabis from well-known Detroit cannabis chef, Enid Sunflower from Lucky Pistil. Attendees will enjoy small plate foods created by Sunflower and her amazing staff. Teas from across the world will be available for sampling at the Party. Guests will each receive a free gift bag and will enjoy free valet parking.
"Our High Tea parties give novice cannabis users the opportunity to try cannabis under the supervision of a registered nurse. They are often brought to my parties by more experienced smokers and are seeking natural ways to treat stress, anxiety or chronic conditions.
These guests usually leave the parties feeling more comfortable visiting provisioning centers, ordering cannabis, and knowing what they want to buy. But more experienced cannabis users also have a great time at the tea parties, while enjoying being around a more mature crowd of like-minded individuals," says Anqunette 'Q' Jamison Sarfoh.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at qultureclub.com/events. Qulture’s full line of products can be found at qultureclub.com, and the site will feature details about the upcoming product launch when available. The Jam Handy is located at 2900 East Grand Boulevard in Detroit; the Qulture High Tea begins at high noon.
