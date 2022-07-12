Event Caterer Settles Class Action Over Misclassifying Staff
Court Approves Settlement of a Class Action against Toronto Caterer involving up to 1,117 event staff alleged to be misclassified as independent contractors.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved the settlement of a Class Action against an event caterer involving up to 1,117 event staff allegedly misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees under the Ontario Employment Standards Act.
The Court file number is CV-20-0063482-00CP and the order approving the settlement is available here: https://www.monkhouselaw.com/vib-event-staffing-inc-class-action/
VIB Event Staffing has settled the case, without any admission of liability, which Alexandra Monkhouse, partner at Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers, says means the Defendants do not admit to any wrongdoing, but were nevertheless agreeable to resolving the matter. The settlement covers all supervisors, servers, waiters and bartenders, coat checkers, greeters, dishwashers and kitchen helpers.
“All those who worked for the Defendant in the positions covered by the settlement from 2010 to 2021 may be able to claim compensation, and claims should be filed by October 3, 2022.” Monkhouse said. “Also, what’s important here is that the corporation has agreed to meaningful change. It’s a clear message to all other companies who classify staff as independent contractors, thus potentially denying them basic entitlements and protections under Ontario’s Employment Standards Act.”
The lead plaintiff in the Class Action launched by Monkhouse worked for VIB from July 2010 to February 2018. He was one of the hundreds of people on a staff roster called to work events, including weddings, funerals, christenings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, fundraisers, trade shows, corporate events and other special events at high-end retailers where there were up to two thousand guests.
Monkhouse notes that it is very common in the catering and service industry to classify workers as contractors when the amount of control over those workers may arguably make them employees. “If you have to show up to a certain location and your actions at that location are tightly controlled, for instance that you have a ‘boss’ while working, then you are very likely an employee and not a contractor,” Monkhouse continues.
In settling the Class Action, VIB make no admission of wrongdoing and the parties agreed to settle the matter to avoid a lengthy and costly trial, Monkhouse says.
Anyone who worked for VIB from 2010 to 2021 may be entitled to compensation and they should apply at Monkhouse Law's dedicated webpage here. For further information on this matter call 416-907-9249 extension 256.
