Settlement Approved for the Deloitte Document Reviewer Misclassification Class Action
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved the settlement in the Deloitte Document Reviewer Class Action on February 16, 2023.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deloitte Management Services LP and Deloitte & Touche LLP and the representative plaintiff have agreed to settle a class action commenced in 2015, on behalf of individuals who performed document review or e-discovery services at Deloitte pursuant to an independent contractor agreement, alleging among other things, that the document reviewers should, in law, have been classified as employees of the Defendants and not as independent contractors.
Without any admissions of liability, the settlement provides that the Defendants will pay an all-inclusive sum of $2.4 million to settle the class members’ claims and to also pay legal fees and the cost of distributing the settlement funds. The settlement was approved by the Ontario Superior Court on February 16, 2023.
The statement of claim CV-15-00523524-00CP and more information about the action and the settlement is available at https://www.monkhouselaw.com/deloitte-document-reviewer-class-action/.
MAKE A CLAIM BY MAY 18, 2023
To make a claim, class members should fill out the claim form and send it to deloitte.classaction@monhouselaw.com together with a void cheque and id by May 18, 2023.
About Toronto-based Monkhouse Law: We're an employment law firm specializing in wrongful dismissal, human rights law, employment insurance claims, human resources law, and denied long-term disability claims and we also have a strong track record fighting Class Action cases for employees.
For further information: Alexandra Monkhouse, Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers, alexandra@monkhouselaw.com.
