Settlement Approval Hearing for Deloitte Document Reviewer Misclassification Class Action Scheduled for Feb 16 2023
Settlement Approval Hearing for Deloitte Document Reviewer Misclassification Class Action Scheduled for Feb 16 2023 before Ontario Superior Court of Justice.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deloitte Management Services LP and Deloitte & Touche LLP and the representative plaintiff have agreed to settle a class action commenced in 2015, on behalf of individuals who performed document review or e-discovery services at Deloitte pursuant to an independent contractor agreement, alleging among other things, that the document reviewers should, in law, have been classified as employees of the Defendants and not as independent contractors.
Without any admissions of liability, the settlement provides that the Defendants will pay an all-inclusive sum of $2.4 million to settle the class members’ claims and to also pay legal fees and the cost of distributing the settlement funds. The settlement must be approved by the Ontario Superior Court before it will become binding.
The statement of claim CV-5-00523524-00CP and more information about the action and the settlement is available at https://www.monkhouselaw.com/deloitte-document-reviewer-class-action/.
About Toronto-based Monkhouse Law: We’re an employment law firm specializing in wrongful dismissal, human rights law, employment insurance claims, human resources law, and denied long-term disability claims and we also have a strong track record fighting Class Action cases for employees.
For further information: Alexandra Monkhouse, Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers, alexandra@monkhouselaw.com.
Alexandra Monkhouse
Monkhouse Law
+1 416-907-9249 ext. 211
Alexandra Monkhouse
Monkhouse Law
+1 416-907-9249 ext. 211
email us here