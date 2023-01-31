Settlement Approval Hearing for Class Action Against Sudbury Staffing Agencies Scheduled March 9 2023
Settlement reached in unpaid training class action against Sudbury staffing agencies. Approval hearing on March 9 2023 before Ontario Superior Court of Justice.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A settlement has been reached in the unpaid training class action CV-21-00669432-00CP and available here: https://www.monkhouselaw.com/workforce-and-sos-unpaid-training-class-action/.
The Parties will be asking for court approval of the settlement on March 9, 2023. Payments will be made only if the Court approves the settlement.
The settlement covers all non-salaried employees of Workforce Inc. or SOS (Sudbury) Inc. from January 1, 2011 to December 31, 2022 who received unpaid training from or at the direction of the Defendants. (“Class Members”)
Under the Proposed Settlement, the defendants shall pay an all-inclusive amount of $650,000 (the “Gross Settlement Funds”) in exchange for, among other things, a full and final release of the claims against the Defendants.
Class Counsel fees and Honorarium will be paid out of that, so class members do not need to pay anything.
To make a claim class members will have to fill in a court-approved form that will be available on Class Counsel's website once the agreement is approved.
Claimants will receive a share of the settlement that depends on how many people apply, the claims amounts of each applicant and the amount for distribution.
None of the allegations in the proposed lawsuit have been tried in court.
For further information: Alexandra Monkhouse, Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers, alexandra@monkhouselaw.com.
Alexandra Monkhouse
Monkhouse Law
+1 416-907-9249 ext. 211
