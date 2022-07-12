SINGER-SONGWRITER IRIS DELIVERS UNDENIABLE CATCHY TRACK “BACK BY THE WEEKEND”
The country-pop tinged "Back by the Weekend" is embellished with IRIS’s soaring, powerhouse vocals, fluid instrumentation, and steady drum beats.
A storyteller at heart, IRIS brings an edgy pop energy to her music. She has been compared to Lady Gaga, with their similar '80s rock rasp, and rock icon Stevie Nicks.
Two-time Grammy Award-winning Producer Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde, Sam Smith) and Mix Engineer Raul Lopez Give the New Track a Tight, Polished Sound
A storyteller at heart, IRIS brings an edgy pop energy to her music. She has been compared to Lady Gaga, with their similar '80s rock rasp, and rock icon Stevie Nicks. She cites Amy Winehouse, John Mayer and Alicia Keys as her inspirations.
“Back By The Weekend” heads in a new direction for IRIS, as she leans more into a country-pop feel on her latest material. Lyrically, she continues to sing songs about the matters of the heart – specifically about heartbreak, and finding your own happiness. Her rich lyricism is something that her fans have come to love and recognize about her – a vulnerable and authentic songwriting style that draws listeners in and invites them to take a moment to themselves and reflect.
The vocalist explained, “‘Back by the Weekend' is something we have all been through or are going through at some point in our lives – where you're questioning your heart, but in your gut you know what you want all along.”
IRIS will debut her new single on Thursday, July 14, at LA’s hottest supper club, VERSE, where A-list musicians like Robin Thicke, Lil Wayne, and Latin-funk/soul/hip-hop band Ozomatli have all performed while people ate caviar and pasta.
Raised in New Jersey and now based in Los Angeles, IRIS, who hails from an Icelandic descent, credits her father for introducing her at an early age to his favorite bands, including Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Van Halen. From that moment on, IRIS knew she was destined to be an artist in the music industry and never looked back.
“I started pretty young,” IRIS said in an interview with LA Weekly. “I grew up in New Jersey, and I started off singing in choirs and talent shows. Then I got into musical theater, and I was randomly in a friend’s ska band in high school. They wanted a girl singer. We’d play shows in the local Jersey Shore bars, and that gave me the itch – it was cool being in front of people with a band. I went to a musical theater school in New York called AMDA and I went to L.A. from there.”
On the West Coast, she played alongside Joseph Walker in the popular indie-rock duo called Linus Young. Together, they built a buzz, performing at major festivals and releasing some critically acclaimed records. Although Iris enjoyed the camaraderie that came with being in a band, she felt it was time to embark on her own solo journey as an independent artist.
IRIS’ first major success as a solo artist was in 2019, with her breakout single “Crazy,” which was played on the Drew Barrymore dark comedy Netflix series, "Santa Clarita Diet." The following year, her song “Today” was featured on LA Weekly. Other released singles include “Burgundy,” “Stone,” and “Them." Her new song “Back By The Weekend” is now streaming on all platforms. The song was produced by Grammy-award winner Malay (Frank Ocean, John Legend) and co-written by Malay and rising star Trey Campbell (Bebe Rexha, Celine Dion). IRIS is currently in the studio working on new music.
