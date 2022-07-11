Entrepreneurs and small business owners find success with the Business Owner Consulting Program
The Business Owner Consulting program has exceeded expectations of all its participants making it easier to successfully manage and run their business.
There is a reason the largest and most successful businesses in the world hire consultants - it makes sense strategically and financially. The BOCP has proven over and over to be extremely valuable.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Owner Consulting Program gives small business owners the ability to have immediate access to a team of well-versed consultants tailored to the exact necessities of that small business. Small business owners have access to a team which can assist them with everything from hiring new staff, training their current employees, operational remedies along with proven marketing solutions to help their business grow. The team is made up of experts who specialize in various areas of business and marketing to ensure that each small business owner receives viable solutions to their very specific needs. It is a “large business” solution that fits into a small business budget.
— David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting
With over 20 years of experience we have identified the major threats that both new and established businesses face daily. This includes everything from finding new customers through online marketing, increasing brand awareness, hiring the right staff for your business, dominating in customer service and properly managing cash flow. The program implements a personalized support system for small business owners to assist them with the day-to-day struggles every business owner faces including the importance of time management, separating work from personal life, better people management skills and more. The greatest benefit of the Business Owner Consulting Program is the minimal time investment to see significant results along with the reasonable costs associated with it.
Running a business is a difficult task and smart business owners soon realize it is impossible to do everything. It is quite expensive to hire a business consultant for every individual business need but it is much more expensive to hire a full time employee that is a true expert for every need. “There is a reason the largest and most successful businesses in the world hire consultants - it makes sense strategically and financially. It is impossible to be a master of all trades and is a path to failure if you try to do everything yourself. Our program is an immediate solution to your immediate needs” says David Phillips, Founder of SayWhat Consulting “ranging from digital marketing to lead conversion, sales to customer service training, business owner development to cash flow management.”
SayWhat Consulting (https://saywt.com) has developed a process for success for small business owners including full digital marketing management, enhanced customer service training, business owner coaching, staff sales training and much more. They also offer services like a free online marketing audit allowing potential clients the ability to understand their level of expertise without taking any financial risk. You can easily sign up for that here: https://saywt.com/online-marketing-audit. Other services offered are call audits (secret shoppers), competitor analysis, honest employee feedback, marketing plan creation and more.
They recently completed a 10 part blog series which contains over 70 pages of useful content for business owners labeled the “Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes” series. Here is a brief summary of each section but the entire series is well worth the read. Part 1 of the 10 part blog series examined the significance of tracking all of your marketing along with truly knowing what marketing efforts are producing results so you are spending your marketing dollars wisely. Part 2 covered in detail how to generate leads and also the best practices in nurturing and converting them. Part 3 focused on creating a strategic marketing budget with the understanding that a well thought out marketing budget gives your company direction, purpose and a strategic advantage over your competition. Part 4 surveyed the particulars of how to choose a digital marketing firm along with the importance of unique content and its role with the long term SEO (https://saywt.com/seo) and social media marketing strategy for a business. Part 5 reviewed the importance of being a “good online citizen” and search engine optimization. Part 6 discussed how to properly market your business through pay per click advertising, social media marketing while maintaining a strong online reputation through positive reviews. Part 7 discussed the importance of choosing the right digital marketing firm and exactly how to do it successfully. Part 8 studied the importance of analyzing your competition to greatly improve your marketing and conversions. Part 9 details the importance of creating and following a marketing plan. Part 10 wraps up the series discussing the essentials of email marketing and the value it creates for any small business. Review all of the blogs here: https://www.saywt.com/blog
SayWhat Consulting was founded with the business owner in mind. We understand that business owners are placed in impossible situations trying to master all aspects of their company including marketing, employee management, sales, lead conversion, customer service, client retention, accounting, collections and everything else.
As a business owner you may be interested in The Business Owner Consulting Program with SayWhat (https://saywt.com/consulting-program). The Business Owner Consulting Program (BOCP) is focused on providing business owners the tools needed to ensure short and long-term success by addressing the needs of that specific business and owner. One of the most popular parts of the BOCP is the marketing management package giving you the power of having a Chief Marketing Officer at a fraction of the cost to ensure all of your marketing choices are educated, cost effective, high returns and verifiable.
Meet Our Founder
Our Founder, David Phillips is a successful entrepreneur and grew his business for over 13 years as well as working at two global 500 companies. Mr. Phillips has been faculty at and lectured on numerous subjects ranging from marketing to business operations at dozens of industry specific annual meetings. With over 20 years of real-world business experience - we know and understand almost every problem you are going to and have faced - along with what you will need to do to continue to grow your business successfully.
