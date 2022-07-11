Professional Rugby Prospects will Demonstrate Their Talents in Denver – July 15 and 16

The Rugby Showcase - July 15/16 - at University of Denver Citizens Sports Arranging Sponsorships of The Rugby Showcase Housing O2 Sponsoring The Rugby Showcase

All Rugy Players, Coaches, Referees and Fans Are Invited to Attend the Rugby Showcase and Meet Athletes That May Compete in Major League Rugby Next Year

This event is like the final exams for collegiate and club rugby players who aspire to play for one of the current thirteen Major League Rugby teams.” — Michael Fealey, President, Citizens Sports LLC