Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,489 in the last 365 days.

Professional Rugby Prospects will Demonstrate Their Talents in Denver – July 15 and 16

Rugby Athletes to Demonstrate Talent

The Rugby Showcase - July 15/16 - at University of Denver

Sponsorship opportunities for The Rugby Showcase

Citizens Sports Arranging Sponsorships of The Rugby Showcase

Housing O2 Sponsoring Development Pathway Network for Rugby

Housing O2 Sponsoring The Rugby Showcase

All Rugy Players, Coaches, Referees and Fans Are Invited to Attend the Rugby Showcase and Meet Athletes That May Compete in Major League Rugby Next Year

This event is like the final exams for collegiate and club rugby players who aspire to play for one of the current thirteen Major League Rugby teams.”
— Michael Fealey, President, Citizens Sports LLC
ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Performance Management Group will produce The Rugby Showcase event where men’s rugby players will have an opportunity to demonstrate their talents in advance of the upcoming Major League Rugby draft. 107 top rugby players are expected to participate in a series of performance drills at the University of Denver on Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th. The event will be held at Peter Barton Stadium at 2240 Buchtel Blvd S, Denver, CO 80210. Everyone with an interest in the sport of rugby may attend this event without charge.

On Friday, July 15th, starting at 9 am until 3 pm, rugby athletes will participate in The Rugby Showcase where their physical abilities will be tested:
• 40 meter
• L drill
• Vertical
• Bench press
• Bronco
• Lineouts
• Scrums
• Passing Gauntlet
• Kicking
• 1v1 Contact and Breakdown

On Saturday, July 16th, starting at 9 am until 11:30 pm, rugby athletes will participate in 10x10 scrimmages and set piece starter plays.

The event will be captured within a documentary production by RugbyPass.com. A video of last year’s Rugby Showcase may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ql0SY4kUZEo.

Michael Fealey, President of Citizens Sports LLC, stated, “This event is like the final exams for collegiate and club rugby players who aspire to play for one of the current thirteen Major League Rugby teams. These young men may achieve their dream of becoming professional rugby players. As Major League Rugby expands, there is a scarcity of known talent to fill the rosters of each team.

The event will feature sponsorships by Splish Naturals, Housing O2 LLC, The Exile Football Club and Cedar and Stag Brewing Co. LLC arranged by Citizens Sports.

Karl Dakin, CEO of Housing O2 LLC, stated, “Our sponsorship of the Rugby Showcase is one more step toward supporting a complete development pathway network (DPN) designed by the Exiles Football Club for the sport of rugby within the United States. We started the year sponsoring a new co-ed rugby program at Englewood based nonprofit Pirate Youth Sports and can now add one more step in the path by linking adult rugby players to the pros. To increase and grow talent within a straightforward process will improve the competitiveness of United States rugby national team leading up to the 2031 World Cup.”

Citizens Sports LLC is a broker of sports sponsorships aiding sports teams and businesses by boosting sports program budgets while helping businesses gain more brand awareness by association with individual athletes and sports teams. Sponsorship opportunities for the Rugby Showcase remain for businesses who love rugby. Businesses with an interest in any sponsorship opportunity may contact Citizens Sports LLC.

Michael Fealey
Citizens Sports LLCV
+1 434 270 3482
email us here

You just read:

Professional Rugby Prospects will Demonstrate Their Talents in Denver – July 15 and 16

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.