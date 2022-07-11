Professional Rugby Prospects will Demonstrate Their Talents in Denver – July 15 and 16
All Rugy Players, Coaches, Referees and Fans Are Invited to Attend the Rugby Showcase and Meet Athletes That May Compete in Major League Rugby Next Year
This event is like the final exams for collegiate and club rugby players who aspire to play for one of the current thirteen Major League Rugby teams.”ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Performance Management Group will produce The Rugby Showcase event where men’s rugby players will have an opportunity to demonstrate their talents in advance of the upcoming Major League Rugby draft. 107 top rugby players are expected to participate in a series of performance drills at the University of Denver on Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th. The event will be held at Peter Barton Stadium at 2240 Buchtel Blvd S, Denver, CO 80210. Everyone with an interest in the sport of rugby may attend this event without charge.
— Michael Fealey, President, Citizens Sports LLC
On Friday, July 15th, starting at 9 am until 3 pm, rugby athletes will participate in The Rugby Showcase where their physical abilities will be tested:
• 40 meter
• L drill
• Vertical
• Bench press
• Bronco
• Lineouts
• Scrums
• Passing Gauntlet
• Kicking
• 1v1 Contact and Breakdown
On Saturday, July 16th, starting at 9 am until 11:30 pm, rugby athletes will participate in 10x10 scrimmages and set piece starter plays.
The event will be captured within a documentary production by RugbyPass.com. A video of last year’s Rugby Showcase may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ql0SY4kUZEo.
Michael Fealey, President of Citizens Sports LLC, stated, “This event is like the final exams for collegiate and club rugby players who aspire to play for one of the current thirteen Major League Rugby teams. These young men may achieve their dream of becoming professional rugby players. As Major League Rugby expands, there is a scarcity of known talent to fill the rosters of each team.
The event will feature sponsorships by Splish Naturals, Housing O2 LLC, The Exile Football Club and Cedar and Stag Brewing Co. LLC arranged by Citizens Sports.
Karl Dakin, CEO of Housing O2 LLC, stated, “Our sponsorship of the Rugby Showcase is one more step toward supporting a complete development pathway network (DPN) designed by the Exiles Football Club for the sport of rugby within the United States. We started the year sponsoring a new co-ed rugby program at Englewood based nonprofit Pirate Youth Sports and can now add one more step in the path by linking adult rugby players to the pros. To increase and grow talent within a straightforward process will improve the competitiveness of United States rugby national team leading up to the 2031 World Cup.”
Citizens Sports LLC is a broker of sports sponsorships aiding sports teams and businesses by boosting sports program budgets while helping businesses gain more brand awareness by association with individual athletes and sports teams. Sponsorship opportunities for the Rugby Showcase remain for businesses who love rugby. Businesses with an interest in any sponsorship opportunity may contact Citizens Sports LLC.
