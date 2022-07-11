The Barrett Company partners with Concora to add a Complete Project Resource Library to their website
The Barrett Company is engaging Concora to add a Complete Project Resource Library to their website and showcase their building materials online.
We are helping Barrett bridge the product specification gap by creating an online experience that makes it easy for architects and designers to specify products directly from their website. ”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barrett Company, a national leader in high-performance roofing and waterproofing systems with nearly nine decades of experience, has partnered with software company, Concora, to add a Complete Project Resource Library to their website.
Barrett's partnership with Concora is strategic because according to 97 percent of industry leaders, digital transformation — the use of technology to improve business results — will have an impact on the future of manufacturing. In fact, it has already begun.
Digital transformation has the potential to disrupt every aspect of a business. It is an excellent match for building product manufacturing, with opportunities to increase efficiency, productivity, and customer retention. Barrett's partnership with Concora will allow users to access a full, categorized library of their products online with important technical details, images, and product specs included. It's a strategy that reflects both the evolution of the company and its vision for the future.
“Since taking over as President & CEO of Barrett in August of 2019, my goal has always been to preserve the past with experience & the future with technology. For Barrett, that has meant embracing new technologies to improve WHAT products & systems best fit the needs of our customers. But in partnering with Concora, we have created a tool that will significantly improve HOW our customers can access these products. This library is an invaluable asset for architects, engineers, contractors, and builders alike.” - Saverio Minucci (President & CEO of The Barrett Company)
Speaking about how their core product, Concora Spec, and services will impact Barrett, Concora’s CEO Eric Snyder said, ''We are helping Barrett bridge the product specification gap by creating an online experience that makes it easy for architects and designers to specify products directly from their website. We’re also equipping them with all the tools and resources necessary to keep their customers coming back.''
Concora is a software company that helps building product manufacturers control their online experience to turn customers from browsers into buyers. Their team is proficient in helping building product manufacturers adapt quickly to meet demand and grow along with next-generation buyers.
Concora is a customer-centric company with customer satisfaction at the epicenter of its mission. Both Concora and Barrett operate on similar business principles with cutting-edge technology and thoughtful solutions that meet the needs of the Architecture & Design Community. With their goals aligned, both companies have the same expectations—to offer exceptional service to its clients.
For more information, please visit https://concora.com
About Concora
Building product manufacturers choose Concora Spec to build a branded product library and drive more product specifications by making the online specification process easy for architects, engineers, contractors, and designers.
About The Barrett Company
The Barrett Company has been a national leader in evolving bitumen modification technology and the design of high-performance waterproofing, built-up roofing systems, and vegetated roofs. With nearly a century of experience providing top quality roofing & waterproofing systems for leading architects, engineers, and builders of modern structures, we can say with confidence that no finer materials of this character are obtainable than those bearing the Barrett label.
Check out Barrett's Complete Project Resource Library at https://barrettroofs.concora.com/
