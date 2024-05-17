Special-Lite Unveils New Digital Experience Powered by Concora Spec
Special-Lite partners with Concora to launch an advanced digital Resource Center, enhancing the product specification journey for design professionals.
We continuously seek ways to optimize and elevate our interactions with architects, designers, and specifiers. Concora is critical to that focus.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special-Lite, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacturing of entrance systems and architectural products, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Concora, a leader in providing digital solutions specifically designed for the building product industry.
— Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales & Marketing at Special-Lite
For over five decades, Special-Lite has been committed to engineering durable and aesthetically pleasing products for commercial and institutional buildings. This commitment has positioned Special-Lite as a leader in the industry, known for its custom solutions and ability to meet the unique demands of each project. The collaboration with Concora is a natural extension of Special-Lite's dedication to excellence, aimed at enhancing the digital journey for architects, designers, and specifiers, ensuring they have the best tools and resources at their fingertips.
From this collaboration comes Special-Lite's new Resource Center powered by Concora Spec. This innovative digital experience is set to redefine how architectural and design professionals interact with Special-Lite's catalog of entrance systems and architectural products. The Special-Lite Resource Center promises a more intuitive, efficient, and accessible way for users to explore Special-Lite’s offerings. With features designed to facilitate easier product selection, comparison, and specification, the platform aims to significantly reduce the time and effort traditionally required to source the perfect building materials for any project. This initiative represents a significant step forward in digital customer service, providing on-demand access to detailed product information and technical documents.
Alex Esposito, Vice President of Product Engineering, Sales & Marketing at Special-Lite, emphasizes the importance of this partnership in maintaining the company's high standards of customer service and innovation.
"Delivering an exceptional experience drives everything we do at Special-Lite. We continuously seek ways to optimize and elevate our interactions with architects, designers, and specifiers," said Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales & Marketing. "Concora is critical to that focus; it will allow fast access to essential information and add the ability to create submittal packages quickly and efficiently."
Reflecting the sentiments of Alex Esposito and Special-Lite, Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora, states, "Joining forces with Special-Lite is a testament to our hared goals of growth through building lasting relationships with customers. With Concora Spec powering Special-Lite's Resource Center, we are enhancing the specifier’s journey by redefining the standards of customer engagement through innovation and service excellence.”
The integration of Concora’s digital solutions into Special-Lite’s strategy enriches the user experience, providing tools that are tailored for the unique needs of design professionals. This includes streamlined access to technical documents and BIM content, along with powerful sales enablement features like real-time leads and analytics that integrate seamlessly with CRM systems. The Concora Spec platform, equipped with the Submittals extension, will serve as a central hub for all of Special-Lite's product resources, making it easier for design professionals to find, specify, and incorporate Special-Lite products in their projects.
About Special-Lite, Inc.:
Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures complete entrance systems, doors, interior aluminum framing, and other Division 8 and Division 10 products for commercial and institutional buildings. These include aluminum, fiberglass, hybrid FRP in addition to flush, monumental ("stile and rail"), fiberglass simulated wood grain, and 6-panel doors. Built to last in high usage and challenging environments, they are unique for their quality and made-to-order custom options. Founded in 1971, the company pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door
skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit https://special-lite.com for more.
About Concora:
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora Spec, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial design professionals (architects, engineers, and contractors). Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com.
Joe Kaziow
Concora
email us here