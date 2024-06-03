Enhancing the Specification Journey: Welcome to Concora Spec 2.0
Concora Spec 2.0 Document Accessibility
Announcing Concora Spec 2.0: Advanced features, improved accessibility, and cutting-edge tools for a superior product specification experience.ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, a leading provider of digital solutions for building product manufacturers, is excited to unveil Concora Spec 2.0. Our commitment to improving the product specification experience has driven us to develop a suite of upgrades and new features, ensuring that design professionals have the best tools at their fingertips when specifying products.
What's New?
• Advanced Accessibility Features: We've made significant strides in ensuring Concora Spec is universally accessible. New language support options broaden usability for a global audience, while night mode provides a more comfortable viewing experience in low-light conditions. Enhanced search functionality makes it quicker and easier to locate specific products and information, ensuring everyone can navigate Concora Spec with ease.
• Revamped Layout: Dive into a cleaner, more intuitive interface that simplifies navigation while enhancing user interaction. The new layout is designed to help customers find the information they need quickly and easily, all while providing a visually pleasing experience. The mobile-responsive design ensures that the platform is accessible and functional on all devices.
• Enhanced Product Hosting: We've upgraded our hosting capabilities to ensure faster access to product documentation and BIM files. With improved speed and reliability, your product content is always ready and waiting for your audience. The ability to require login per asset adds a layer of security and control over your product information.
• Improved Organization: We've reorganized the way products and information are displayed, making it easier to compare products, save projects, and access downloads. Our enhanced structure helps design and construction professionals manage their projects more efficiently. The landing page now features categories, new arrivals, and collections sections, providing a streamlined way to discover and explore products.
• Google Tags and Analytics Integration: This new integration provides manufacturers with detailed insights into user behavior, enabling data-driven decisions to enhance engagement and conversion rates.
• Request a Sample Feature: We've added a new feature allowing users to request product samples directly through the platform, simplifying the process of evaluating products for their projects.
• CRM Integration: We've enhanced our platform with native integration to Salesforce and HubSpot. Plus, our flexible framework makes it possible to manually connect with any other CRM solution outside of native integrations.
What This Means for Manufacturers and their Design Community:
For building product manufacturers, these enhancements mean greater visibility and engagement with your target audience. The new features are designed not just to attract but to retain users, turning interest into action.
For our valued users in the design and construction industry, the upgraded Concora Spec platform means a smoother, more productive journey from product discovery to specification.
We are committed to continually evolving and adapting to meet the needs of our community. Experience the new Concora Spec today and see how we're transforming the specification process for the better.
Joe Kaziow
Concora
