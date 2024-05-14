Enhancing Architectural Specifications: The Rytec-Concora Digital Alliance
Concora and Rytec Corporation unite to enhance the digital specification process, streamlining access to innovative door solutions for design professionals.
Concora has partnered with Rytec Corporation, the premier independent manufacturer of high-speed, high-performance doors in North America. This collaboration is designed to streamline and enrich the specification process for Rytec's innovative door solutions, leveraging Concora's digital expertise to meet the evolving needs of design professionals.
— Michael Watkins, VP of Marketing at Rytec
Expressing excitement for the new partnership, Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora, stated: "We are excited about our new partnership with Rytec Corporation, a leader in high-speed, high-performance doors. Our goal at Concora is to streamline the way architectural products are specified and selected. With the Rytec Pro Center powered by Concora Spec, we're offering design professionals a seamless, enhanced digital experience that aligns perfectly with Rytec’s efforts to modernize manufacturing and operational capabilities.
Rytec Corporation has led the way in the high-performance door market for nearly 40 years, offering a wide range of high-cycle doors tailored to a variety of industry, environmental and operational challenges. Rytec's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in their extensive product line, which includes over 20 models and an array of custom configurations, all designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance safety and minimize energy costs. Supported by a vast network of dealers and service providers, Rytec has established itself as a pivotal player in the industry.
The collaboration between Rytec and Concora was initiated by Rytec's goal to centralize its technical product information into a single, interactive online platform, culminating in the launch of the new Rytec Pro Center, powered by Concora Spec. This platform revolutionizes the specification process, making it more straightforward for design professionals to review, evaluate and select the right Rytec door solution for each application, while providing Rytec with valuable insights into market trends and customer needs. A standout feature of this partnership is the ‘Submittals’ extension, designed to significantly reduce the time required to compile complete ‘Design Submittals’, simplifying this typically time-consuming step and enabling a more efficient project workflow.
“We look forward to expanding our technical file platform for architects and other key specifiers with our new Pro Center”, said Michael Watkins, VP Marketing of Rytec. “Concora has helped us take a significant step forward in supporting the architects and design professionals who specify Rytec, and allowing us to expand awareness to an even larger specifier base. This is a major focus for our continued growth and market leadership.”
This strategic alliance is a testament to both companies' commitment to innovation and customer support. By combining Rytec's engineering excellence with Concora's digital prowess, this partnership aims to redefine the digital journey for selecting and specifying building products, ensuring Rytec’s high-performance doors are more conveniently reviewed, specified, and preferred than ever before possible.
About Rytec Corporation:
With 150,000 doors in operation worldwide, Rytec is North America’s leading independent manufacturer of innovative high-performance doors for industrial, commercial, retail auto, food and beverage, and controlled-temperature environments. Every door addresses a specific operational/environmental challenge and is custom-engineered for maximum safety, productivity and efficiency. Corporate offices are headquartered in Jackson, WI, with additional manufacturing operations in Hartford, WI. Customer support is provided through national and regional offices and a network of local dealers and installers throughout North America. Rytec – Quality. Performance. Reliability. www.rytecdoors.com
About Concora:
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora Spec, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial design professionals (architects, engineers, and contractors). Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com.
