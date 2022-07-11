Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,411 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Route 20 Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Auglaize

Heritage Trails Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

West Ohio Rail Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Hanover Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Bethel Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Crawford County Landfill

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Euclid

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

City of Middleburg Heights

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Rocky River Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Rossburg

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Worch Memorial Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Defiance

City of Defiance

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Northstar New Community Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette County Memorial Hospital

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 05/01/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Worthington Libraries

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Central State University - WCSU-FM

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene County Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Blue Ash

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Great Parks of Hamilton County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

ReGeneration Bond Hill

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Village of Patterson

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Moorefield Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Hopedale

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hocking

Hocking County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hocking Valley Community Hospital

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Laurelville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Holmes

Walnut Creek Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Ross Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Knox

Pike Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pleasant Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

City of Mentor-on-the-Lake

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Madison

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

City of Sylvania

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

DECA PREP

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ottawa

Clearwater Council of Governments

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clearwater Council of Governments

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Scioto Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pike

Scioto Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Standing Rock Union Cemetery

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Preble

Tri-County North Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Northwest Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Perry Port Salem Ambulance District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

WEST CENTRAL OHIO NETWORK

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Minerva Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Quad Ambulance District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

City of Green

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Valley Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Lakeview Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Vienna Township

FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County Health Department

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Warren

Warren County Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Central Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Orrville Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wayne County Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.