Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Route 20 Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Auglaize Heritage Trails Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 West Ohio Rail Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Butler Hanover Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Clark Bethel Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021 Clermont Union Township IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Crawford Crawford County Landfill 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga City of Euclid 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 City of Middleburg Heights IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Rocky River Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Darke Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Rossburg 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Worch Memorial Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Defiance City of Defiance 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Delaware Northstar New Community Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Fayette Fayette County Memorial Hospital IPA 01/01/2021 TO 05/01/2021 Franklin Worthington Libraries 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Greene Central State University - WCSU-FM IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene County Public Library IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Guernsey Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton City of Blue Ash 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Great Parks of Hamilton County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 ReGeneration Bond Hill 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hardin Village of Patterson 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Moorefield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Hopedale IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hocking Hocking County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hocking Valley Community Hospital IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Laurelville IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Holmes Walnut Creek Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Jefferson Ross Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Knox Pike Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pleasant Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Union Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake City of Mentor-on-the-Lake IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Madison 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas City of Sylvania IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Meigs Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery Dayton Early College Academy, Inc. 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 DECA PREP 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clearwater Council of Governments IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Pickaway Scioto Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pike Scioto Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Portage Standing Rock Union Cemetery IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Preble Tri-County North Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Scioto Northwest Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby Perry Port Salem Ambulance District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 WEST CENTRAL OHIO NETWORK MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Minerva Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Quad Ambulance District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit City of Green 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Valley Fire District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Trumbull Lakeview Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Valley Sanitary District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Vienna Township FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Health Department IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 REISSUED Warren Warren County Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne Central Fire District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Orrville Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wayne County Public Library IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Williams Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.