Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Route 20 Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Auglaize
Heritage Trails Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
West Ohio Rail Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Butler
Hanover Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Champaign
Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Clark
Bethel Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Clermont
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Crawford
Crawford County Landfill
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
City of Euclid
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
City of Middleburg Heights
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Rocky River Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Darke
Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Rossburg
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Worch Memorial Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Defiance
City of Defiance
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Delaware
Northstar New Community Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Fayette
Fayette County Memorial Hospital
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 05/01/2021
Franklin
Worthington Libraries
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Greene
Central State University - WCSU-FM
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene County Public Library
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Guernsey
Liberty Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hamilton
City of Blue Ash
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Great Parks of Hamilton County
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
ReGeneration Bond Hill
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hardin
Village of Patterson
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Harrison
Moorefield Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Hopedale
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hocking
Hocking County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hocking Valley Community Hospital
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Laurelville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Holmes
Walnut Creek Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Jefferson
Ross Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Knox
Pike Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pleasant Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lake
City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Madison
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lucas
City of Sylvania
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Meigs
Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Montgomery
Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
DECA PREP
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ottawa
Clearwater Council of Governments
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clearwater Council of Governments
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Pickaway
Scioto Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pike
Scioto Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Portage
Standing Rock Union Cemetery
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Preble
Tri-County North Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
Richland County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Scioto
Northwest Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shelby
Perry Port Salem Ambulance District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
WEST CENTRAL OHIO NETWORK
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Minerva Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Quad Ambulance District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Summit
City of Green
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Valley Fire District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Trumbull
Lakeview Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Vienna Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Tuscarawas County Health Department
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
REISSUED
Warren
Warren County Airport Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wayne
Central Fire District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Orrville Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wayne County Public Library
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Williams
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.
