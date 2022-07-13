Submit Release
Niagara Institute Launches New Quiz to Determine Leadership Style

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, today announced it is offering a new quiz for managers to identify their leadership style, as well as a guide that uncovers the strengths and weaknesses of their style. The “Leadership Styles Quiz” and corresponding guide can be accessed on their website.

It is natural for every leader, whether a first-time manager or a senior executive, to gravitate and be comfortable with one leadership style over another. However, many leaders do not know what leadership style they naturally gravitate towards. Understanding the different leadership approaches can help leaders be more effective through increased self-awareness of how and why they do what they do.

The Leadership Style Quiz takes under 10 minutes to complete and will help leaders determine their dominant leadership style. In addition to the quiz, an explainer guide is available to understand better the advantages, disadvantages, and characteristics of each type of leadership style.

“The most effective managers approach their leadership with self-awareness, clarity, and intentionality,” says Michelle Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Niagara Institute. “Our latest quiz and guide is an excellent resource for those in management to gain a deeper awareness of their style of leadership, approach to people management, strengths, and the pitfalls they need to be aware of.”

About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potential, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources team the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.

