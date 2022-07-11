Seminar for young managers opens at NEU

VIETNAM, July 11 - HÀ NỘI – A talk show on 'breakthrough thinking for young managers' in Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA) will be held at the National Economics University (NEU) in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

VUCA is both a challenge and an opportunity for young managers to learn, transform, adapt, promote and make career milestones.

The seminar aims to attract young people who aspire to become successful business managers or intend to start a business.

The seminar, held by NEU's International School of Economics and Management, provides managers in enterprises, CEO and founders of start-up businesses with practical, up-to-date, breakthrough business/management tools.

These thinking tools and skills will contribute to the growth and success of a new generation of entrepreneurs in today's volatile, ambiguous, complex and uncertain era. The main content of the seminar revolves around the stories of overcoming crises and the success of the new generation of entrepreneurs.

Speakers at the seminar will focus on behavioural, strategic thinking models and mastering technology as well as their expectations for young people to work as business managers.

These speakers are entrepreneurs and start-up founders in the fields of manufacturing, creative technology and e-commerce, and the seminar promises to bring exciting and helpful knowledge, valuable business market experience, and creative inspiration to those who have been, are and are about to become business managers.

Speakers include Phan Minh Chính, chairman of Pro Sports Group - a leading domestic and export sportswear enterprise; Vũ Minh Trà - successful entrepreneur in E-commerce, Founder of Shoptida, owner of the podcast series "Late Night"; and Phạm Ngọc Mai Anh, a prominent name in the creative technology industry, Founder & CEO of ADT Creative Group - a company specialising in the latest interactive technology solutions such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.

The seminar will run from 3:30pm to 5:30pm on July 12 at NEU's Hall G-A1.

It will be live-streamed on the Facebook fan page IMD@NEU – International Master Degree at NEU. VNS