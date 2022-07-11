Desirable Fredericksburg VA Building Lot Online Auction Bidding Set to Close Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a highly desirable .36 +/- acre wooded building lot in the Huntington Hills neighborhood with public utilities”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a highly desirable .36 +/- acre wooded building lot in the Huntington Hills neighborhood with public utilities on Thursday, July 14 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“This building lot is conveniently located less than 1 mile from I-95, Rt. 3 & Rt. 1, and only a short drive to downtown historic Fredericksburg, VA,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Online Only Bidding begins to close on Thursday, July 14 at at 2:00 PM
Address -- 111 Huntington Hills Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
.36 +/- acre wooded building lot located in the desirable neighborhood of Huntington Hills in the City of Fredericksburg, VA
• Public utilities available
• There are only a few vacant lots left in this desirable neighborhood
• Tax Map: 298-A-L17 (Parcel 7779-10-8854; Tax ID 6708); Deed Book: 328/91; Zoning: R2; Yearly real estate taxes: 788.50; Yearly HOA fee: $100
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at (540) 226.1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com