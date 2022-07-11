Cosmoprof North America Selects Nu Standard™ To Showcase At 'Discover Black-Owned Beauty' Show July 12 - 14 In Las Vegas

Nu Standard Logo

The leading B2B Beauty Trade Show selected Nu Standard™ for its inaugural Discover Black-Owned Beauty exhibition set to provide retail exposure for brands.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nu Standard™, a state-of-the-art haircare brand curated for the Busy Queen on the Go, will showcase at the 19th edition of Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) – the largest B2B beauty exhibition in the Americas – from July 12th - 14th at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nu Standard™, with its unique selection of haircare and wellness essentials that Nourish, Treat, and Care for the Busy Queen’s mind, body, and hair, was distinctively hand selected by CPNA to participate in this year’s exhibition, under the newly launched “Discover Black-Owned Beauty” area of the show.

“I am so excited to be at Cosmoprof and even more ecstatic to be a part of the Discover Black-Owned Beauty special area, to showcase our Hair Wellness products designed for the Busy Queen On-the-Go,” said Founder of Nu Standard™, Autumn Brown Yarbrough. “We are thrilled to meet and reunite with so many professionals in the beauty industry and look forward to the amazing networking opportunities that lie ahead for not only Nu Standard™, but for new brands and startups.”

According to CPNA, the Discover Black-Owned Beauty exhibition at Cosmoprof will be a resource to Black-Owned beauty brands seeking access to market opportunities, educational resources, retail distribution, and brand exposure. The specially designated area will also support retailers looking to execute their commitment to the “fifteen percent pledge” call to action – as they seek to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-Owned brands.

Nu Standard™ will be amongst several key exhibitors showcasing in the Discover Black-Owned Beauty show at the West Hall of the LVCC. Specifically on display will be the Nu Standard™ Hair Wellness On-the-GO™ Series: Take N Go Daily Hair and Scalp Vitamins, the all new Wash N Go [Shampoo] Butter Bar, the new Hydrate N Go [Conditioner] Butter Bar, Spray N Go Daily Hair Refesher and Touch N Go Daily Hair Serum; along with the all new HYDRASILK® Professional and At- Home bond system products, which is expected to hit over 600 professional retail stores January 2023. The HYDRASILK® product line includes: The Hydrating Bond System for Pros, Bond Strengthener Shampoo for Pros, Bond Strengthener Conditioner for Pros, At-Home Bond Strengthener Pre-Treat, At-Home Bond Strengthener Shampoo, and At-Home Bond Strengthener Conditioner.

Autumn Brown Yarbrough is available throughout CPNA for one-on-one interviews and interactions with media, press and influencers. For more information on Nu Standard™ and any of its current products, please visit nustandardhair.com. Nu Standard™ can also be followed on social media @NuStandardHair.

About Nu Standard™

Nu Standard™ | CBY Beauty Inc. is a Black-Owned, innovative marketing and manufacturing company delivering a simpler and better haircare journey through wellness and health. Hailing from a three generation legacy within the industry, Nu Standard™ Founder Autumn Brown Yarbrough developed a cutting-edge, three-phase solution to help the busy woman on-the-go address her hair loss from unmanaged stress. The clinically tested system adopts a drug-free and self-care approach, thereby making it simple for the Busy Queen On-the-GO to Nourish + Treat + Care for her mind, body, and hair.