UK: Birmingham Commonwealth Games 28 July - 8 August 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from 28 July to 8 August, in Birmingham, England. More than 4500 athletes and team officials from an expected 72 Commonwealth nations and territories will gather in Birmingham for the Games. The Games will primarily be held in Birmingham, but there will also be a range of games venues across the West Midlands, including in Coventry, Solihull, Royal Leamington Spa, Cannock Chase Forest, Sutton Coldfield, and Wolverhampton. Track and Para Track cycling will be held in London. This information for New Zealanders planning on travelling to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games should be read in conjunction with the travel advisory for the United Kingdom.

New Zealanders in Birmingham or planning on travelling to the Games should plan well in advance and ensure they have made the right preparations to ensure their visit goes smoothly.

Transport around the games venues is likely to be busy. There will be no parking at or near the venues, except for limited blue badge spaces. You should consider using public transport, which is included* in the cost of your Commonwealth Games tickets if you have them. See here for more details.

You can find information about New Zealand’s Commonwealth Games team at Home | New Zealand Olympic Team.

You can find more information on the Games at the official website.

Before you go

All New Zealanders planning on attending the Commonwealth Games are encouraged to:



Ensure they have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that provides cover for any pre-existing conditions and any activities they wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies – such as motorbike riding and adventure tourism.

Register their details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade so we can send you important information following an emergency or relay important security information.



For information on visa requirements, see the official UK Visa and Immigration website.

Safety and security

We currently advise exercise increased caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism and crime (level 2 of 4).

There is some risk to your security in the United Kingdom due to the threat from terrorism. New Zealanders are advised to monitor the media for information about threats to safety and security and follow any instructions issued by the local authorities.

New Zealanders are advised to avoid all protests and demonstrations as civil disorder can quickly escalate and result in property damage and localised violence.

Be aware of pick-pockets and never leave your bag or belongings unattended while in public places or on public transport.

Ensure you keep your passport and other personal belongings secure when staying in hostels.

As a precaution against drink spiking, never leave your drink unattended in a bar or nightclub.

See the travel advisory for the United Kingdom for further information.

Where to get help

In an emergency call 999 for fire, ambulance or police.

Consular assistance

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance in the United Kingdom should contact:

New Zealand High Commission London

Street Address: Kinnaird House, 1 Pall Mall East, London SW1Y 5AU, United Kingdom

Telephone:+44 20 7930 8422

Email:enquiries@nzhc.uk

Website: New Zealand High Commission London

Office hours: Mon - Fri 0900 -1700 hours

