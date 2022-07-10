Homicide: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:40 am, members of the Fourth District were dispatched to an area hospital in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced deceased and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Further investigation revealed the offense occurred inside an establishment in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Brittany Palmer, of no fixed address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

