Supermarkets assisted in maintaining orderly visitor flows

MACAU, July 10 - To implement the MSAR Government's epidemic prevention and control measures and reduce the risks of virus transmission, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) and the Consumer Council (CC) today (10th) continued coordinating with various economic and financial authorities to second staff to Macao’s major supermarkets to enhance the visitor flow management at the premises and offer on-site assistance together with the staff of the Public Security Police Force in order to maintain a good order.

The staff present also reminded residents to observe the health authority’s epidemic prevention measures, wear mask properly, present the health code and scan the venue code.

It should be noted that, due to the confined environment of supermarkets, the temporary visitor flow management measure aims to reduce the gathering of people at premises and reduce the risk of cross-infection caused by virus transmission. The public is urged to follow the instructions given by the staff on site.

Enquiry webpage and hotline in operation for public use

To better the visitor flow management, the DSEDT has launched a temporary supermarket queuing status enquiry webpage (https://www.dsedt.gov.mo/en_US/web/public/pg_sm_pc), which operates daily from 9 am to 10 pm to provide half-hourly update of the queuing statuses of Macao’s major supermarkets for public information.

Residents may consult, prior to going shopping, the information available on the above webpage for making the travel arrangement based on the real-time situation. In case of a large flow of visitors at the supermarket, it is recommended to consider shopping at non-peak times or at other stores nearby.

In addition, the DSEDT launched a temporary hotline at 6886 6991 in the morning today (10th). Residents who have enquiries about measures such as the visitor flow management measure at supermarkets may contact the DSEDT from 9 am to 10 pm.

Residents urged to go out less and shop off-peak and rationally

The DSEDT and the CC appeal again to the public to reduce unnecessary flow of people by avoiding going out unnecessarily. If there is a real need to purchase necessities, residents should purchase rationally and should not scramble or stockpile supplies. Residents should also reasonably allocate the time for purchasing necessities.

When entering supermarkets, residents should take personal protective measures, including wearing a KN95 mask and always keeping a distance of 1 metre from others, as well as observe the health authority's epidemic prevention measures by presenting the health code and scanning the venue code actively. After shopping, they should leave the supermarket and return home quickly in order to reduce the risk of virus infection.

Reporting of malpractices via Consumidor Online welcomed

If the public notice any anti-consumer right practices such as price-gouging, they may access the CC’s Consumidor Online electronic services platform (https://app.consumer.gov.mo/wapp) to provide information by text, pictures or photos, or report through the 24-hour voicemail service available on the CC’s hotline at 8988 9315.

Upon receiving the information provided by consumers, the CC will find out the real situation as soon as possible and, in case of suspected breaches of laws and regulations, will immediately relay the case to relevant competent authorities for investigation in order to protect consumer rights.