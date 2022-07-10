Free shuttle bus service between Almirante Lacerda Municipal Provisional Market (Red Market) and Horta e Costa district suspended

MACAU, July 10 - To facilitate the SAR Government’s pandemic prevention measures, the free shuttle bus service between Almirante Lacerda Municipal Provisional Market (Red Market) and Horta e Costa district arranged by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is suspended from 11 to 17 July. The public is requested to understand the measure and cooperate with the government’s pandemic prevention work.
