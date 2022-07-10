Submit Release
Urgent services of the IAS will remain open from Monday to Friday

MACAU, July 10 - In response to the further development of the new coronavirus and in conjunction with the MSAR Government's work on pandemic prevention and control, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) will continue to suspend its basic services (including services at the main office, the social service centers, and other subordinate units) from July 11 to July 15, 2022. However, urgent services such as Detoxification and Maintenance Treatment Services in the Areia Preta Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) and in the Carmo (Taipa) Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) will remain open.

The IAS urges the population to be more attentive to their emotional state and that of their relatives and friends while staying at home during this period of combating the pandemic.
If residents are in need of emotional support, please contact the IAS counseling hotline: 2826 1126, or the Caritas "Hope for Life" hotline: 2852 5222, in order to talk to professional staff and get the needed assistance and support.

