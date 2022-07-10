Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Press Conference at USS Yorktown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Representative Nancy Mace, S.C. Office of Resilence Chief Officer Ben Duncan, Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, and others to make a major announcement regarding the USS Yorktown, tomorrow, Monday, July 11 at 1:00 PM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, S.C. Representative Nancy Mace, SCOR Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan, Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, local leaders

WHAT: Press conference

WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, July 11 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

-###-