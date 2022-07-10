Submit Release
News Search

There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,905 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Press Conference at USS Yorktown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Representative Nancy Mace, S.C. Office of Resilence Chief Officer Ben Duncan, Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, and others to make a major announcement regarding the USS Yorktown, tomorrow, Monday, July 11 at 1:00 PM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, S.C. Representative Nancy Mace, SCOR Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan, Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, local leaders 

WHAT: Press conference

WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, July 11 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, S.C. 

-###-

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Press Conference at USS Yorktown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.