Homicide: 3500 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the 3500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim, in a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Damari Deon Wright, of Alexandria, Virginia.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

