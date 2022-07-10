Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Situation in Sri Lanka - July 2022

In view of the latest developments in Sri Lanka, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Sri Lanka.  

 

Singaporeans who are in Sri Lanka are strongly advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety. They should avoid public places where there are protests and large gatherings of people. They should also monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities.  Singaporeans who are travelling to or in Sri Lanka are also strongly advised to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage. They are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ if they have not done so. Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Honorary  Consulate-General in Colombo or  the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

 

Honorary Consulate - General in Colombo, Sri Lanka  
No 73, Sir James Peiris Mawatha
Colombo 02, Sri Lanka

Telephone:  +94-11-5577300, +94-11-2304444, +94-11-5577111

Email: nawaloka@slt.lk

 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)
Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 JULY 2022

Travel Advisory: Situation in Sri Lanka - July 2022

