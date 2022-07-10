Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau provides urgent and essential services only

MACAU, July 10 - In response to the special measures implemented in Macao to prevent the spread of the pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, from July 11 to 15, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) will only provide the following urgent and essential services, and the other services to the public will be suspended:

(1) Issuance of prior authorisation of import and import licence for drugs, diagnostic and laboratory reagents, infant formula/ready-to-feed formula and disinfectants, and inspection of customs clearance of these products.

(2) Issuance of import and export certificate for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

For the requests for the aforementioned services by commercial establishments, prior appointment should be made by calling 85983507. If it is not for urgent and essential issues, please do not go to ISAF, in order to minimize the movement of people and to avoid agglomeration.