IPIM Suspends All Public Services from 11 to 15 July

MACAU, July 10 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will suspend all public services from 11 to 15 July.

For enquiry, please call (853) 2871 0300 (general services), (853) 2871 2055 (investment residency services), (853) 6210 6655 (convention & exhibition services), (853) 2872 8328 (Investor’s “One-stop” Service), (853) 8798 9724 (China-PSC Business Compass) during office hours, or email to djfr@ipim.gov.mo (investment residency services), or ipim@ipim.gov.mo (other services).

For the latest information, please visit http://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “IPIM_MACAU” on WeChat.