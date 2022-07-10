MUR strictly adheres to epidemic prevention order, suspends temporary and home swap housing project

MACAU, July 10 - Lot P temporary and home swap housing project strictly complies with the SAR government’s epidemic prevention order and all works at the site will be suspended from 12:00 midnight of 11 July to 12:00 midnight of 18 July.

MUR has implemented a comprehensive safety inspection before closing the construction site, such as lifting appliances at safe positions, tying down building materials, properly storing flammable items, and setting up water pumps to prevent flooding, making every effort to eliminate safety hazards.

Lot P construction site has always been in line with the SAR government’s overall epidemic prevention works, including requiring workers to test negative in their rapid antigen self-tests and prepare a green health QR code before going to work in order to enter the construction site; providing workers with epidemic prevention supplies; strictly requiring workers to keep a safe distance from each other and wear facemasks properly while at work, implement epidemic prevention measures on their way to work and when they are off from work, as well as not to gather for meals, to ensure all workers follow the guidelines for epidemic prevention.