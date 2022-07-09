Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child
CASE#: 22B4003678
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 9, 2022 / 1227 hours
LOCATION: Leonard Dr. / Pittsford
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Offense Committed Within the Prescence of a Child
ACCUSED: Corey E. Bean
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 9, 2022, at approximately 1227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance on Leonard Dr., in the Town of Pittsford.
Investigation revealed Bean had caused pain and injury to a family or household member and interfered with that family or household member’s access to emergency services.
Bean was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town.
Bean was later released with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 11, 2022, to answer to the offenses.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 11, 2022 / 1230 hours
