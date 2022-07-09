Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,923 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4003678

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 9, 2022 / 1227 hours

LOCATION: Leonard Dr. / Pittsford

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Offense Committed Within the Prescence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Corey E. Bean

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 9, 2022, at approximately 1227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance on Leonard Dr., in the Town of Pittsford. 

 

Investigation revealed Bean had caused pain and injury to a family or household member and interfered with that family or household member’s access to emergency services.

 

Bean was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town.

 

Bean was later released with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 11, 2022, to answer to the offenses.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 11, 2022 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.