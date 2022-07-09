Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003678

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 9, 2022 / 1227 hours

LOCATION: Leonard Dr. / Pittsford

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Offense Committed Within the Prescence of a Child

ACCUSED: Corey E. Bean

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 9, 2022, at approximately 1227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance on Leonard Dr., in the Town of Pittsford.

Investigation revealed Bean had caused pain and injury to a family or household member and interfered with that family or household member’s access to emergency services.

Bean was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town.

Bean was later released with court ordered conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 11, 2022, to answer to the offenses.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 11, 2022 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.