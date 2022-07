BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened North Dakota Highway 32 at mile point 175, near Dahlen.



ND 32 was previously closed due to damage caused by flooding.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



