"Homegrown" by Soulgood Kid is Available Now
“Homegrown” is available now on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, etc.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Homegrown” is the debut album from the independent artist Soulgood Kid. This 8-tracked album consists of various instruments and genres ranging from acoustic to electronic, ambient to pop in style. It represents the past few years of growth of the artist herself from music to life experience. Written, produced, mixed, and mastered by Xiaoqi Zhou (aka Soulgood Kid), “Homegrown” is truly an intimate piece of art that allows the listener to peek into the artist’s vivid inner world.
Innovative and well-orchestrated, Soulgood Kid is not here to play safely in the realm of music creativity. According to Feii Vang, Easyfind Label’s art director, “Among all the songs in the album, the melodies of ‘Soul Exchange’ keeps hovering in my head as the vocal delivers an attached yet steadfast oath of romance, while the production of the instrumentation perfectly seized the vibe of the lyrics and compliments with the artist’s performance. Moreover, I enjoy all the mixing techniques that constantly surprise me with ear candies throughout each stage of the song. It leaves me wanting to go back and listen to it again and again.”
Music Critic Simon Lemon also shared with us his opinions on the debut album of Soulgood Kid, “it impresses me to fathom the fact that Soulgood Kid, a 23-year-old artist, is sole architect of the album, and it is just a beginning of her promising music career. I must mention the song ‘PHEROMONE’ is an explicit and heartfelt confession. When it comes to the struggle of finding what one truly wants, is it spreading the wings and soaring or the temporary relief through human desire? Soulgood Kid uses her song as a media to tell us ‘maybe it’s both.’ It is a song people can feel related to and Soulgood Kid has made it from the bottom of her heart.”
The three previous releases of “Homegrown” including “Drunk Enough to Call You” “WAH YOU WANT” and “Key to Your Heart” have generated a delightful amount of streaming on SoundCloud and Spotify. “Homegrown” is available now on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, etc.
