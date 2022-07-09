Differences in performance standards between KF94 and KN95

MACAU, July 9 - Regarding the differences in performance standards between KF94 protective masks and KN95 protective masks, KF94 is the standard for protective masks adopted in Korea, which has a primary performance standard of filtering over 94% of airborne particles. In contrast, KN95 and N95 are standards for protective masks adopted by China and the United States respectively. Both of these protective masks are capable of filtering more than 95% of airborne particles. Therefore, the performance standards of KF94 protective masks are not higher than those of KN95 or N95 protective masks.