Submit Release
News Search

There were 352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,039 in the last 365 days.

Differences in performance standards between KF94 and KN95

MACAU, July 9 - Regarding the differences in performance standards between KF94 protective masks and KN95 protective masks, KF94 is the standard for protective masks adopted in Korea, which has a primary performance standard of filtering over 94% of airborne particles. In contrast, KN95 and N95 are standards for protective masks adopted by China and the United States respectively. Both of these protective masks are capable of filtering more than 95% of airborne particles. Therefore, the performance standards of KF94 protective masks are not higher than those of KN95 or N95 protective masks.

You just read:

Differences in performance standards between KF94 and KN95

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.